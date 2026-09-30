Powerful 'Kelvin wave' triggered by super El Niño threatens to raise sea levels off the California coast for months

A disturbance characterized by above-normal sea levels is spreading up the Pacific coast of Central and North America, and it could make the damage from predicted storms this winter much worse.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 4 min read
Waves crashing on beachside homes in Malibu.
After hitting the coast of South America in late August, a "Kelvin" wave is now making its way up the coast of North America.
(Image credit: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)

A powerful "Kelvin wave," triggered by this year's super El Niño, is creeping up the Pacific coast of Central and North America and will soon reach California's shores, where it could raise sea levels by up to 1 foot (30 centimeters) for months, researchers warn.

Kelvin waves are a well-known, planetary-scale ocean phenomenon, but this particular forecast has experts worried because it will likely amplify the damage from severe storms, storm surges, flooding and coastal erosion that the record-shattering El Niño is expected to bring this winter.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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