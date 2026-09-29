Remarkably preserved feathered dinosaur discovered in China reveals new secrets of flying predator evolution

A newly discovered feathered dinosaur named Norellraptor barsboldi had sharply curved teeth and claws, as well as four wings, and it adds evidence to the idea that flight evolved several times in different dinosaur groups.

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An artist's reconstruction of what the newly described bird-like dinosaur (Norellraptor barsboldi) would have looked like.

(Image credit: Mr. Zhao Chuang)
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Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

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