Battersea Shield: A 2,000-year-old Celtic shield that may have been 'sacrificed' in a ritual in the River Thames

The Battersea Shield was discovered in the 19th century at the bottom of the Thames. Archaeologists still aren't sure how it ended up there.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 3 min read

a tall bronze shield with inset red roundel decorations against a black background

The Battersea Shield was pulled out of the River Thames in 1857.

(Image credit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Battersea Shield

What it is: Bronze facing of a shield

Where it is from: River Thames, London

When it was made: Between 350 and 50 B.C.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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