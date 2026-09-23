Missing Celtic fort annihilated by Julius Caesar finally found under Paris hospital

Archaeologists in Paris have discovered the remains of a missing Celtic fort sacked by Julius Caesar in 52 B.C.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 3 min read
a small stone wall in the foreground with an archaeological tarp and wooden bolsters in the background
Archaeologists found the enclosure wall of a Celtic settlement that was burned to the ground in Julius Caesar's Gallic Wars.
(Image credit: Anastasia Choquet/DRAC Île-de-France)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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