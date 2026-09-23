Astronomers detected radio signals coming from an exoplanet for the first time. Spoiler alert: It's not aliens.

Scientists have found the first convincing direct evidence of radio signals coming out of the exoplanet Beta Pictoris b. Even if it's not aliens, it could still teach us something big about life in space.

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Some of the satellite dishes that make up the MeerKAT radio telescope in Carnavon, South Africa.
Scientists have used the MeerKAT radio telescope in Carnavon, South Africa to detect radio signals from the exoplanet Beta Pictoris b.
(Image credit: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

For the first time, astronomers have detected radio signals coming directly from a planet outside our solar system, according to a new preprint study. Spoiler alert: It's not aliens. But astrophysicists are still very excited about this discovery.

"Astronomers have been looking for radio signals from exoplanets for some time," Suzanne Aigrain, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Oxford who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email. "There have been tentative, indirect detections before, but this is the first truly convincing direct detection, and it hopefully paves the way for many more."

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
Trending News Editor

Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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