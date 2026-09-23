The hunt for extraterrestrial life is fundamentally flawed. But there's a fix.

We search for aliens on exoplanets by looking for the chemical signatures of life. But without understanding the host star better, we may be misled.

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An illustration of a sunset on another planet.
Kepler 1649c is a rocky exoplanet circling an M-dwarf type star. Figuring out whether it harbors life requires not only characterizing light from the planet as it transits its host star, but better understanding the star itself.
(Image credit: NASA)

The hunt for extraterrestrial life on distant planets may be operating with a big blind spot.

That's because we aren't accounting for the nature of the light coming from the host star itself when we interpret the chemical signatures of life, or biosignatures, on some of the most promising candidate planets beyond the solar system. If we don't consider that crucial factor, we could be led on a wild-goose chase across the cosmos.

Alix Freckelton
Alix Freckelton
Exoplanetary and stellar astrophysicist

Dr Alix Violet Freckelton is an exoplanetary and stellar astrophysicist at the University of Birmingham in England. Her research uses high-resolution spectroscopy to characterize stars and planetary systems, with particular expertise in how uncertainties in host stars affect what astronomers learn about their planets. She has analyzed over 2,000 stars and developed automated tools for measuring their properties. Her work spans stellar activity, radial velocity studies, and the characterisation of stars hosting exoplanets. Alongside her academic research, she has a passion for engaging with the public about exoplanets, observational science, and the search for life beyond Earth.

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