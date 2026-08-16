Life's Little Mysteries

Which building blocks of life have been found in space, and which haven't?

So far, researchers have found many signs of the building blocks of life in space, but what exactly have they discovered, and what remains to be found?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 6 min read
An illustration of DNA against a deep space image
While DNA and RNA haven't been found in space, researchers have identified the nucleotide bases (adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine and uracil) on asteroids.
(Image credit: bestdesigns via Getty Images)

Scientists have discovered the basic ingredients for life in asteroids and meteorites, on Mars, and around young stars. All of those findings have come in the past few years, and upcoming missions aim to search for these building blocks of life.

But how many building blocks of life have we found in space so far?

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Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Live Science Contributor

Ashley Hamer Pritchard is a contributing writer for Live Science who has written about everything from space and quantum physics to health and psychology. She's the host of the podcast Taboo Science and the former host of Curiosity Daily from Discovery. She has also written for the YouTube channels SciShow and It's Okay to Be Smart. With a master's degree in jazz saxophone from the University of North Texas, Ashley has an unconventional background that gives her science writing a unique perspective and an outsider's point of view.

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