What are you most excited for NASA's Roman Space Telescope to find?

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has taken its first pictures of space as it heads toward its orbital location. From there, it will begin scanning deep space to uncover more about our universe.

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A NASA rendering of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope deployed in space
A NASA rendering of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope deployed in space.
(Image credit: NASA)
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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