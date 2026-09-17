This million-year-old 'baby planet' is the youngest world scientists have ever discovered

Astronomers have confirmed a large exoplanet is forming in the cloud of debris around a young star. At less than a million years old, it's the youngest exoplanet found so far.

Harry Baker&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
Illustration of exoplanet forming in a gap of a star&#039;s protoplanetary disk
The infant exoplanet Elias 2-24 b is less than 1 million years old. It is likely still accumulating material from its star's protoplanetary disk, as seen in this illustration.
(Image credit: W. M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko)

A "baby" exoplanet, discovered emerging from its cosmic cocoon around a nearby star, is the youngest alien world ever seen, a new study reveals. The planetary infant is less than 1 million years old and could help researchers study how other planets, including our own, took shape.

The juvenile world, dubbed Elias 2-24 b, orbits a newly formed star around 450 light-years from Earth. It is somewhere between two and four times as massive as Jupiter and almost twice as far from its home star as Neptune is from the sun.

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.