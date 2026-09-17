1,000-year-old 'snake amulet' featuring a Christian saint and 'Medusa' discovered in Russia

Archaeologists discovered the two-sided pendant, which features a snake-slaying saint and a snake-haired woman, during an excavation in northwestern Russia.

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Published In News 2 min read
two sides of a copper-alloy pendant on a red fabric background
Archaeologists in Russia found a medieval pendant with a Christian saint on one side and a Medusa-like figure on the other side.
(Image credit: Novgorod State University)

Archaeologists excavating a medieval settlement in northwestern Russia have unearthed an unusual 11th-century pendant that combines Christian and pagan imagery. It is the oldest amulet of its kind discovered in the region.

The double-sided copper-alloy pendant was found during a summer excavation in Staraya Russa, a historic town between Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to a translated statement from Novgorod State University. One side depicts a Christian saint, while the other side has a Medusa-like figure.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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