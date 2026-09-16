Scientists finally figured out the temperature of T. rex's blood ‪— and it was as hot as ours

Tooth analysis has revealed that the king of the dinosaurs was as warm-blooded as a human or an elephant

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A close up of a T. rex skull in a museum.
Samples were taken from the teeth of Thomas the Tyrannosaurus rex in the Dinosaur Hall at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
(Image credit: Dinosaur Institute, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County)

Tyrannosaurus rex was a hottie with a body temperature similar to our own, according to a new analysis of their teeth.

The finding supports the idea that T. rex was a fast, energetic predator and scavenger, not an animal that basked in the sun to gain energy like most modern-day reptiles.

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Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

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