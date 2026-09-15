Fossils of iconic long-necked dinosaur Diplodocus found in Europe for first time — and it may have traveled there via land bridge

Fossils of the long-necked dinosaur Diplodocus have been discovered in Spain, marking the first time remains of this iconic Jurassic-period dino have been found outside the U.S.

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An illustration of two long-necked dinosaurs in a forest.
Diplodocus, a long-necked dinosaur that lived during the Late Jurassic period 150 million years ago, didn't just inhabit North America, new fossils reveal.
(Image credit: Warpaintcobra via Getty Images)

Paleontologists have identified the first confirmed remains of Diplodocus — "Dippy," for short — outside the western U.S., revealing that the iconic long-necked dinosaur reached what is now Spain roughly 150 million years ago.

The findings show that the enormous sauropod didn't live only in North America, as was long thought. Instead, it may have rambled across a land bridge all the way to Europe, the new study suggests.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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