Scientists got diamond's melting point wrong by more than 1,000 degrees, crushing new laser experiment reveals

Scientists blasted diamonds with lasers to get the best measurement of the mineral's melting point yet. The new, more accurate numbers could help improve fusion experiments and studies of giant planets.

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A close up of a diamond against a purple surface.
A photo of a diamond sitting in a pool of meltwater. New research reveals the most precise measurement of diamond's melting point ever, paving the way for better fusion experiments and studies of giant plants.
(Image credit: Aitor Diago via Getty Images)

Scientists melted diamonds with a powerful laser to take some of the most precise measurements of the mineral's elusive melting point — and found that previous experiments were off by more than 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (700 degrees Celsius).

It's odd to think of diamond, the hardest natural material on Earth, melting — but melt it does when blasted with extremely powerful lasers under the right conditions. Understanding how diamond responds to shock waves from lasers is an important part of developing nuclear fusion, the process that powers stars. Nuclear fusion is also a potential energy source for the future, so researchers have put a lot of effort into developing models that describe and predict how diamond behaves.

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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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