'There are no easy answers here': New study forecasts a dire dip in food production if key Atlantic currents collapse

Researchers have examined how weakening currents in the Atlantic Ocean could impact global agriculture — and the results are concerning.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 6 min read
Hay bales and a rustic barn in a snow-covered field.
A strong weakening of Atlantic Ocean currents could cool parts of the Northern Hemisphere, lowering crop yields.
(Image credit: Chuck Haney/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Weakening Atlantic Ocean currents could cripple agriculture in some of the world's major breadbaskets, threatening global food security and raising the price of basic commodities, new research finds.

The study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, investigated how a roughly 60% decline in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) would impact global food production. The AMOC is a system of ocean currents that regulates the global climate and brings heat from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.