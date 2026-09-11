Brain shrinkage tied to aging 'pauses' as a woman nears menopause, study finds

A new study looked at gray matter in the brain during puberty, pregnancy and menopause, finding distinct changes at different life stages.

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Published In News 5 min read
A colorful brain against a black background
A new study tracked how the gray matter of the brain changed during different hormonal transitions, including puberty, pregnancy and menopause.
(Image credit: THOMAS PARSONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

The brain undergoes dramatic changes during puberty and pregnancy, but during menopause, the organ's structure remains remarkably stable, a new study suggests.

The research, published Sept. 8 in the journal Nature Communications, examined the brain's gray matter, which mostly includes the wrinkled outer surface of the organ, called the cerebral cortex. Past studies have found that the volume of gray matter shrinks markedly during puberty and pregnancy, likely reflecting a fine-tuning of neural circuits during those periods.

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Theresa Sullivan Barger
Theresa Sullivan Barger
Live Science Contributor

Theresa Sullivan Barger is an award-winning freelance journalist who covers health, science, and the environment. Her stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, AARP, CURE, Discover, Family Circle, Health Central, Next Avenue, IEEE Spectrum, Connecticut Magazine, CT Health Investigative Team, and more. Based in central Connecticut, she is an advanced master gardener who is passionate about gardening for wildlife, especially pollinators and songbirds.

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