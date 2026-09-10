Powerful new AI model will map the moon's surface in more detail than ever, NASA and IBM scientists say

IBM and NASA have partnered to create the Lunar Foundation Model, a new AI capable of processing decades of lunar data so we can more accurately map the moon's surface.

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A view of the south pole of the Moon showing where reflectance and temperaturedata indicate the possible presence of surface water ice
A view of the south pole of the Moon showing where reflectance and temperature data indicate the possible presence of surface water ice.
(Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

IBM and NASA have partnered to create a new artificial intelligence (AI) model capable of processing decades of lunar data so scientists can more accurately map the moon's surface one day.

Decades of robotic lunar missions have left scientists with a massive, disjointed trove of data. Traditionally, this data has been parsed by limited transformer models such as SwinV2-B, created in 2022 as a general-purpose model to understand images and improve accuracy on photo recognition and related vision tasks. Spacecraft orbiting the moon captured this data using a mismatched array of sensors, without an accessible way to analyze or utilize it.

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Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

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