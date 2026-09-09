Do you think Al could ever become self-aware?

A new study looks at "consciousness steering" in AI, but could this technology actually achieve this level of self-awareness in the first place?

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Published In Opinion
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Could AI ever reach the stage of being conscious?
(Image credit: Flavio Coelho via Getty Images)
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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