Do you think Al could ever become self-aware?

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems can now hold conversations , reason through difficult mathematical equations , and respond in ways that seem more human . As AI grows more advanced, the question is shifting from the realm of science fiction to scientific debate .

A recent preprint study examined " consciousness steering ," an AI-tuning technique that affects how an AI model expresses ideas about self-awareness. The study suggested that if AI is allowed to claim consciousness, it's also more likely to say it believes in ghosts or vampires. But today's most advanced models with these safeguards enabled are unable to perceive consciousness in other sentient beings, like humans and animals — which carries different ramifications.

Although the study hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, it raises a big question in the world of AI research: Could AI one day develop real consciousness, regardless of whether or not it simply claims to be conscious? And there's perhaps an even scarier question: Could we even tell if the technology was conscious? Vote in our poll below, and leave your thoughts in the comments.