Google scientists removed a critical 'consciousness safeguard' from AI models. What happened next?

A new study shows that measures to stop AI's claims of consciousness have unintended consequences for non-human entities.

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Removing safety guardrails that stop artificial intelligence (AI) from claiming that it's conscious also makes it more prone to express belief in vampires, karma and ghosts, a new study finds. But experts warn a lack of mindedness could also have worrying consequences.

In research uploaded July 30 to the preprint arXiv database (which has not yet been peer-reviewed), scientists investigated the impact of "consciousness steering" — an AI fine-tuning measure that influences a model to elicit or suppress assertions of self-awareness. This measure and other safety controls have been widely adopted by AI companies seeking to prevent their models from claiming to be conscious.

Adam Shepherd
Adam Shepherd

Adam Shepherd has been a journalist for over 10 years, covering areas including enterprise technology, business events, media and podcasting. His byline has appeared in publications including C&IT, IT Pro, Campaign, and more.

His professional work frequently explores the practical applications of emerging digital trends, and he has a particular passion for new advancements in computing.

Combining research-backed insights with in-depth analysis, Adam strives to present complex subjects in an insightful, approachable manner. In his personal life, he maintains an interest in programming and video games.

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