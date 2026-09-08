25 years ago, a NASA astronaut captured this haunting photo of the 9/11 attacks — Earth from space

During the Sept. 11 attacks, NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson — the only American not on Earth at the time — snapped a "sobering" shot of smoke pouring across New York City as the second tower fell.

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A gloomy astronaut photo of New York City showing a giant plume of smoke blowing from Manhattan during the 9/11 attacks
This eerie image, captured by a NASA astronaut shortly after the second tower fell on Sept. 11, 2001, shows a giant plume of smoke blowing across New York City.
(Image credit: NASA/Frank Culbertson)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? New York City, NY [40.71113953, -74.01078602]

What's in the photo? A massive plume of smoke blowing from Manhattan in the wake of 9/11

Who took the photo? NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson, on board the ISS

When was it taken? Sept. 11, 2001

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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