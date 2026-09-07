Guldhøj folding chair: The only completely preserved chair from Bronze Age Europe

The remarkably preserved wooden folding chair was likely a status symbol and was found in the grave of a Bronze Age chieftain.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 3 min read

Remains of a Bronze Age folding chair were found in a chieftain's grave in Denmark.

(Image credit: National Museum of Denmark (CC-BY-SA))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Guldhøj folding chair

What it is: A wooden chair with an otter-skin seat

Where it is from: Guldhøj, southern Denmark

When it was made: Circa 1400 B.C.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.