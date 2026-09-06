Life's Little Mysteries

How small can a transistor get?

How small can a transistor actually get? And is smaller even still the goal?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard&#039;s avatar
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Metal tweezers hold a black box with three metal prongs out of the bottom.
Transistors are commonly used in circuit boards and other electronics. But how small can they actually become?
(Image credit: WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

For decades, engineers have been working to create smaller and smaller transistors to fit ever-larger numbers of them onto computer chips, all in the name of greater processing power. Now, in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), that effort has turned into an all-out race.

So how small can a transistor actually get? And is smaller even still the goal?

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Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Live Science Contributor

Ashley Hamer Pritchard is a contributing writer for Live Science who has written about everything from space and quantum physics to health and psychology. She's the host of the podcast Taboo Science and the former host of Curiosity Daily from Discovery. She has also written for the YouTube channels SciShow and It's Okay to Be Smart. With a master's degree in jazz saxophone from the University of North Texas, Ashley has an unconventional background that gives her science writing a unique perspective and an outsider's point of view.

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