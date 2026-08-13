New 2D memory device stores data on just a single electron

Researchers build a new memory device following a single-electron storage breakthrough. It could make transferring data faster and more energy-efficient.

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Published In News 4 min read
A series of blue lines creating a web.
Can this 2D flash memory become the 'holy grail of the semiconductor industry'?
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Every time you use your smartphone to send a text, take a photo or post to social media, countless electrons are doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes by handling inputs and storing that information. But researchers in China have created a new chip that uses just a single electron to store data.

In a study published July 16 in the journal Science, scientists demonstrated a two-dimensional (2D) flash memory chip that can trap a solitary electron at room temperature, reducing the energy needed for processing data.

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