'Beyond human intuition': AI designs chip components 500 times smaller than what engineers could ever imagine

Three new AI-designed chip components are just a few micrometers long and go beyond what human engineers have previously envisaged.

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Published In News less than a min read

Photonic microchips are around the size of a penny. This close-up shows computer-designed nanostructures, wavelength splitters, mode sorters and mirrors, while the illustrations on the left show how the components could be integrated into photonic circuits.

(Image credit: Tony Bi / MPL)
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Fiona Jackson
Fiona Jackson

Fiona Jackson is a freelance writer and editor primarily covering science and technology. She has worked as a reporter on the science desk at MailOnline, and also covered enterprise tech news for TechRepublic, eWEEK, and TechHQ. 

Fiona cut her teeth writing human interest stories for global news outlets at the press agency SWNS. She has a Master's degree in Chemistry, an NCTJ Diploma and a cocker spaniel named Sully, who she lives with in Bristol, UK.

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