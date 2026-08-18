Archaeologists discover Etruscan well that was ritually opened with offerings for a goddess — and 'closed' with human bodies

An ancient Etruscan cult likely left burials and bronze artifacts in a well that was recently discovered in Italy.

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Images from an archaeological excavation showing relics and the well where they were removed from
At the bottom of the well, archaeologists found two fragmented statuettes of women or girls.
(Image credit: University of Bologna)

Archaeologists in Italy have discovered stunning bronze statuettes and a unique plate at the bottom of a ritual well associated with an ancient Etruscan goddess. It's possible that the artifacts were placed in the well in a ceremony to celebrate the "birth" of an ancient city.

The additional discovery of ancient human remains in the well suggests that these individuals' burials may have been part of a "ritual closing," of the well, Elisabetta Govi, an archaeologist at the University of Bologna who led the excavation, told Live Science.

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Margherita Bassi
Margherita Bassi
Live Science Contributor

Margherita is a trilingual freelance writer specializing in science and history writing with a particular interest in archaeology, palaeontology, astronomy and human behavior. She earned her BA from Boston College in English literature, ancient history and French, and her journalism MA from L'École Du Journalisme de Nice in International New Media Journalism. In addition to Live Science, her bylines include Smithsonian Magazine, Discovery Magazine, BBC Travel, Atlas Obscura and more.

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