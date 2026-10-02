'It's a portrait of their actual ancestor': Facial reconstruction of Indigenous man who lived in Ecuador 3,000 years ago shared with his descendants

An international team has reconstructed the face of a man who lived in what's now Ecuador more than 3,000 years ago and whose skull featured in one of history's great anthropological debates.

The facial reconstruction is based on the Punin-2 skull, which a farmer discovered in a ravine near the town of Punín in the Chimborazo region of Ecuador's central Andes in the 1970s.

A similar skull, Punin-1, had been found in the same ravine in 1923 during an expedition led by the American Museum of Natural History. Some scientists at that time suggested its physical features were archaic, especially its prominent brow.

Latest Videos From Live Science Watch full video here:

As a result, scientists proposed in 1925 that the first Punin skull was evidence of Oceanic ancestry, possibly through ancient contact with people from Australia or the Pacific Islands.

The ancient sediment layer where it was found — and where the Punin-2 skull was also discovered about 50 years later — predated modern humans ( Homo sapiens ), prompting some to wonder if they came from a now-extinct relative, such as Homo erectus or the Neanderthals.

But later studies challenged these ideas , and the new facial reconstruction indicates the Punin-2 skull belonged to a modern human man with purely Native American ancestry.

Christopher Rynn , an independent forensic craniofacial anthropologist based in the U.K., said there's no question that the Punin-2 skull was an Indigenous American who originally had descended from an ancestral group of North Siberians and East Asians during the last ice age. "Punín-2 resembles an East Asian skull from the front, but not at all from the side," Rynn told Live Science.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rynn's colleagues in Ecuador shared their access to the skull, and he started working on its reconstruction last year. The Punin-1 skull is now at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The facial reconstruction from the Punin-2 skull shows an Indigenous American man, roughly in his 50s, who died more than 3,000 years ago. (Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn)

Rynn and his colleagues, led by the sculptor Hector Flores Franco from the University of Chimborazo in Ecuador, are raising funds for further investigations, which will include a reconstruction of the Punin-1 skull and attempt an ancient DNA analysis of both. "DNA will tell us the true genetic lineage," Rynn said.

Disputed dating

When the Punin-2 skull was discovered, researchers suggested it might be the same age as fossils of extinct ice age animals found in the ravine, including mastodons and giant sloths, that were dated to the Pleistocene epoch (2.6 million to 11,700 years ago). Similar claims were made about the Punin-1 skull.

But geological studies of the ravine have since disproved this idea, suggesting instead that erosion and soil movements had mixed the much younger human remains with the Pleistocene fossils.

Rather, it appears the Punin-2 individual lived as a hunter-gatherer in the Chimborazo region between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago. According to recent anthropological and osteological studies, the man was aged about 50 when he died.

Rynn said he had purposefully learned as little about the skull's origin as possible so the face would be based solely on the skull's shape, rather than on his assumptions. But he did follow local guidance about the hairstyle shown on the reconstruction, which was unique to particular tribal groups in the Chimborazo region where the skull was found. The hair is black in color and parted in the middle; real hair will be used in a physical bust of the reconstruction due to be completed in 2027.

Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn Details of the man's hairstyle were not preserved with the skull, so the scientist who made the reconstruction consulted local people about it. Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn The facial reconstruction overlaid with the bones from the Punin-2 skull it was based on.

"The hairstyle is very specific," Rynn said. "If it's wrong, it looks like a different tribe."

In addition, some of Rynn's early reconstructions made the eyes too protrusive, as they would be in a skull of East Asian origin, so he followed local advice to make them deeper set. The result is a face that looks distinctly Indigenous American. "It explains a lot to me about the broader nature of skull and face shape differences between Native Americans and East Asians," Rynn said.

Although this reconstruction is digital, it shows the muscles and tissues of the man who lived as a hunter-gatherer more than 3,000 years ago. (Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn)

Faces from the past

Facial reconstructions have been carried out from the remains of hundreds of ancient humans, because archaeologists think these faces provide an important connection to people who might otherwise exist only as old bones.

Rynn has also worked on the reconstruction of a Neanderthal face from about 50,000 years ago. He uses techniques developed at the University of Manchester in the 1970s that are now known as the "Manchester Method," although they are actually a combination of techniques from all around the world, he said.

For the Punin-2 skull reconstruction, Rynn combined digital techniques and partial physical reconstructions with wax to create the face, using libraries of data to determine the right thickness of tissues in particular places.

The digital face has been presented to a select group of people from the Chimborazo region who are likely to be the man's descendants. "It's a portrait of their actual ancestor," Rynn said. "They seem to like it!"