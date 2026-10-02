'It's a portrait of their actual ancestor': Facial reconstruction of Indigenous man who lived in Ecuador 3,000 years ago shared with his descendants

You can now see a facial reconstruction — and the particular hairstyle — of a man who lived more than 3,000 years ago in what is now Ecuador.

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A gif of an illustrated man with dark hair looking around
The skull of a man who lived around 3,000 years ago in what is now Ecuador has been brought to digital "life" by a forensic craniofacial anthropologist.
(Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn)

An international team has reconstructed the face of a man who lived in what's now Ecuador more than 3,000 years ago and whose skull featured in one of history's great anthropological debates.

The facial reconstruction is based on the Punin-2 skull, which a farmer discovered in a ravine near the town of Punín in the Chimborazo region of Ecuador's central Andes in the 1970s.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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