Ancient hydrogen spotted in the early universe could open a new way to study space's baffling expansion

After seven years of work, Canada's CHIME telescope has a measurement of dark energy from 2019. More detailed studies are planned to expand the research.

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A panorama view of a telescope underneath a dark night sky.
A view of the CHIME radio telescope array at night, with the Milky Way overhead. Astronomers have used CHIME to map the distribution of hydrogen gas in the early universe, opening new paths to study dark energy.
(Image credit: CHIME Collaboration)

Scientists have a new tool for mapping the universe's perplexing acceleration.

A Canadian telescope designed to chart the distribution of hydrogen gas across the ancient universe has proved it can do so using only its own data for the first time, without the help of other telescopes. The results took seven years to prove, but the payoff could be huge.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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