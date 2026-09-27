James Webb telescope shares one of its biggest images ever, with record-breaking stars hiding in the dust — Space photo of the week

One of the largest images from the James Webb Space Telescope so far reveals an intricate landscape of dwarf stars and spectacular clouds.

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A swirling landscape of dust and dwarf stars in one of the largest JWST photos ever released
Webb's vast image of IC 348 reveals a star-forming region filled with young stars, protostellar jets and brown dwarf stars weighing only twice as much as Jupiter.
(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, K. Luhman, C. Alves De Oliveira, M. Zamani )
quick facts

What it is: IC 348, a star-forming reflection nebula

Where it is: 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Perseus

When it was shared: Sept. 15, 2026.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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