Could comet 3I/ATLAS teach us about life beyond Earth? Scientists say the story's not over yet.

No evidence has been found linking 3I/ATLAS to aliens. But the interstellar object, just the third of its kind to be found, shows that life's molecular precursors are abundant in the Milky Way.

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A glow of blue light with a rocky comet in the middle against a dark background.
An artist's illustration shows how two chemicals abundant in 3I/ATLAS likely got distributed in the comet's coma during its trip around the sun. The blue represents the small-molecule alcohol methanol, and the orange indicates hydrogen cyanide. Although both chemicals are toxic to life, these are important precursors to biomolecules such as proteins and nucleic acids.
(Image credit: NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO/M.Weiss)

In July 2025, a large, bright cosmic object visited from beyond our solar system. Only the third interstellar object ever discovered, the comet — named 3I/ATLAS — swooped through the inner solar system for about four months, briefly making it one of the biggest science celebrities in the world.

The interstellar object's fame stemmed in large part from controversial (and unsubstantiated) claims that it could be a source of intelligent alien technology, even though 3I/ATLAS behaved like a natural comet. However, according to the astronomers who are studying its mysteries in the data collected by dozens of telescopes and spacecraft, the ancient object may still have lessons to teach us about life in the cosmos.

Deepa Jain
Deepa Jain
Live Science contributor

Deepa Jain is a freelance science writer from Bengaluru, India. Her educational background consists of a master's degree in biology from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and an almost-completed bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She enjoys writing about astronomy, the natural world and archaeology. 

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