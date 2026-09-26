The full 'Harvest Moon' rises with Saturn this weekend — here's how to get the best views

The famous Harvest Moon will be the first full moon of autumn when it rises on Saturday, Sept. 26. Here's how to get the best view of it, and where to look for bright Saturn nearby.

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A glowing orange moon in the dark blue night sky hangs above grassy fields.
A photo of the full moon rising over a field.
(Image credit: VW Pics via Getty Images)

One of the most famous full moons of the year will climb into the eastern sky on Saturday, Sept. 26. This year, the Harvest Moon will make its appearance with Saturn shining nearby — and you'll have another chance to see it rise on Sunday, Sept. 27, too.

Officially full at 12:49 p.m. EDT on Saturday, the full moon will be best seen rising in the eastern sky later that day, at the time of moonrise where you are. It will appear in the constellation Pisces.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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