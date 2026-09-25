New kind of AI audio chip transforms earbuds into always-on 'intelligent' devices that run without a smartphone. How does it work?

A new AI audio chip will give future headphones on-device apps and sensors that gather data about your daily movements to feed AI "agents" that will speak directly into your ear.

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Qualcomm&#039;s new Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 chip
Qualcomm wants to put the AI-focused Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 chip (enlarged version pictured) into headphones, smart glasses, speakers and more.
(Image credit: Keumars Afifi-Sabet/Live Science)

MAUI, Hawaii — Engineers have built a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) audio chip for wearable devices that they say will let users engage with AI assistants without needing to maintain a smartphone connection. Devices with the new chip will also harvest audio ‪—‬ and even video ‪—‬ data from the world around you to better serve these virtual agents.

The new chip, called Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2, will pave the way for new features that are currently unavailable directly in portable devices such as headphones, smart glasses and speakers. Qualcomm representatives announced the new chip at the company's annual Snapdragon Summit, hosted here Sept. 21-24.

Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Channel Editor, Technology

Keumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. He is an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a degree in biomedical sciences from Queen Mary, University of London. He's also registered as a foundational chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), having qualified as a Level 3 Team leader with distinction in 2023.


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