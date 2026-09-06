'Extreme' transistor can withstand heat of 1000-plus F — priming it for use in Venus-bound probes

The silicon carbide transistor is designed to avoid low controllability and current leakage, which typically become problems at high temperatures.

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The transistor was able to operate normally at temperatures ranging from room temperature to 1112 F (600 C).

(Image credit: Science Graphics)
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Fiona Jackson
Fiona Jackson

Fiona Jackson is a freelance writer and editor primarily covering science and technology. She has worked as a reporter on the science desk at MailOnline, and also covered enterprise tech news for TechRepublic, eWEEK, and TechHQ. 

Fiona cut her teeth writing human interest stories for global news outlets at the press agency SWNS. She has a Master's degree in Chemistry, an NCTJ Diploma and a cocker spaniel named Sully, who she lives with in Bristol, UK.

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