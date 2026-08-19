IBM's new 'quantum fridges' are nearly 200 times colder than deep space and could pave the way for fault-tolerant quantum computing

IBM's new modular cryogenic system links quantum chips to overcome major infrastructure hurdles and pave the way for a powerful system by 2029.

Tristan Greene&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
A large metal fridge is seen in a warehouse
IBM’s scalable and modular cryogenic system to support fault-tolerant quantum computing.
(Image credit: IBM)

IBM has revealed a new modular, ultracold system designed to link hundreds of quantum computer chips together to solve one of the field's biggest infrastructure bottlenecks.

The company says its new "quantum fridges" will let it deliver the world's first fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029. These stable systems use quantum error correction techniques to fix noise in real time and run quantum operations without interruption.

Tristan Greene
Tristan Greene

Tristan is a U.S-based science and technology journalist. He covers artificial intelligence (AI), theoretical physics, and cutting-edge technology stories.

His work has been published in numerous outlets including Mother Jones, The Stack, The Next Web, and Undark Magazine.

Prior to journalism, Tristan served in the US Navy for 10 years as a programmer and engineer. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys gaming with his wife and studying military history.

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