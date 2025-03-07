World's 1st modular quantum computer that can operate at room temperature goes online

Aurora is the first photonic quantum computer in the world that operates at scale from seperate processores interconnected using fiber optic cables.

Scientists have developed a quantum computer that uses light to process data, paving the way for quantum computers that can operate in a networked environment at room temperature.

The new system, called Aurora, is the first photonic quantum computer in the world that can operate at scale using several modules interconnected through fiber optic cables. The system presents a solution to some of quantum computing's biggest problems — namely operation at scale, fault tolerance and error correction, Xanadu representatives say.

This breakthrough could lead to the creation of viable quantum data centers with higher fault tolerance and lower error rates than we can otherwise achieve today, the researchers said in a study published Jan. 22 in the journal Nature .

"The two big challenges remaining for the industry are the improved performance of the quantum computer (error correction and fault tolerance) and scalability (networking)," Christian Weedbrook , the founder and CEO of Xanadu, the company behind the new system, said in a statement.

Traditional qubits, or superconducting qubits, are the building blocks of quantum computing and hold the key to processing massive amounts of data quickly.

But these qubits use microwave signals to help process data, which creates heat that can damage hardware. Further, current cooling methods, which are used to create a near absolute zero computing environment, also damage hardware and make accessing machines difficult.

By using light-based, or photonic, qubits instead of microwave or superconducting qubits, Weedbrook and his team created a light-based system that uses networked photonic chips. This makes Aurora inherently connectible, as fiber optics make up the basis of the global networking system.

Introducing Aurora: First modular, scalable and networked quantum computer - YouTube Watch On

Light-powered quantum computing networks

Aurora's developers posit that by breaking quantum computers into smaller, less error-prone components, they can strengthen quantum error correction by interconnecting the units.

"The fundamental problem of fault tolerance and finding ways to error-correct the quantum states faster than the errors occur remains a big challenge to performing any useful computations," said Darran Milne , doctor of quantum information theory and CEO of tech company VividQ, who was not involved in the project.

"Rather than trying to compute with a single large quantum computer it seems they [Xanadu] are trying to split it into smaller simpler systems that might be easier to error-correct individually," Milne told Live Science. "It remains to be seen if that actually makes the problem any better or just multiplies the errors."

The framework relies on technology used in the company's X8 (quantum computing hardware) and Borealis (single-system quantum computer). The system utilizes 35 photonic chips connected through 8 miles (13 kilometers) of fiber optic cables.

"Photonics really is the best and most natural way to both compute and network," the researchers said in the statement. "We now could, in principle, scale up to thousands of server racks and millions of qubits."

Potential applications of the Aurora photonic quantum computer framework include simulating molecules and calculating potential outcomes of pharmaceutical trials, potentially eliminating the need for long drug trials. Photonic quantum computers might also usher in the age of highly secure, encrypted communications known as quantum cryptography.

The team at Xanadu next plan to focus on eliminating weakened fiber optic signals due to optical loss.