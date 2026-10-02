The ancestors of today's Indigenous people arrived in the Americas during the coldest part of the last ice age, study suggests

The first people in the Americas arrived no earlier than 21,000 years ago, but 'there are huge gaps in our genetic dataset,' a new study reports.

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a wood totem pole in front of a lake in British Columbia, Canada
The ancestors of Indigenous peoples in the Americas may have arrived around 21,000 years ago.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Archaeologists have been arguing for more than a century about whether people first entered the American continents before, during or after the coldest peak of the last ice age, called the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM). Now, a new study of the available genetic evidence suggests the group that gave rise to today's Indigenous people migrated to the Americas no earlier than 21,000 years ago.

"The evidence points to the arrival of humans ancestral to contemporary Indigenous peoples likely near the end of the Last Glacial Maximum, but earlier migrations may also have occurred," study co-authors Bethany Potter, an archaeologist at the Kansas Geological Survey, and Savannah Hay, a biological anthropologist at the University of Kansas, told Live Science in an email.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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