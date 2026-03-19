First Americans: How much do you know about the first people to reach the Americas?

The Americas have been home to humans for tens of thousands of years, with the first people arriving during the last ice age, when woolly mammoths, giant sloths and saber-toothed cats roamed the land.

These Indigenous Americans left behind clues about their lives, including prehistoric footprints of a caregiver and a squirmy toddler in what is now New Mexico and a heartbreaking cremation burial of a 3-year-old child in what is now Alaska.

But how much do you know about the first people to reach the Americas? Take our quiz to find out.

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