Live Science crossword puzzle #39: God of war from Ancient Greek mythology — 2 down

If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle , updated every Monday.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.

— #38: Largest non-polar desert in the world — 10 across

— #37: The seventh planet from the sun — 2 down

— #36: America's national bird — 11 across

— #35: Hardy 'micro-animal' that can survive in many extreme environments — 8 down

— #34: Famous space telescope launched in 1990 — 5 across