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Live Science crossword puzzle #46: Largest desert on Earth — 9 down

Test your knowledge on all things science with our weekly, free crossword puzzle!

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If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle, updated every Monday.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.

#45: The tallest waterfall on Earth — 10 across

#44: Name of the first cloned animal created by humans — 12 down

#43: Founder and first ruler of the Mongol Empire — 8 across

#42: First American to orbit Earth — 9 across

#41: Cosmic object that consumes everything near itself, including light — 9 across

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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