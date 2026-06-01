Live Science crossword puzzle #45: The tallest waterfall on Earth — 10 across

If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle , updated every Monday.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.

— #44: Name of the first cloned animal created by humans — 12 down

— #43: Founder and first ruler of the Mongol Empire — 8 across

— #42: First American to orbit Earth — 9 across

— #41: Cosmic object that consumes everything near itself, including light — 9 across

— #40: Closest planet to the sun — 11 across

Chain word In Chain Word you have six chances to guess our five letter word of the day. Can you figure it out and top the leaderboard? Daily sudoku Get a new challenge every day with our free online sudoku puzzle. More quizzes Try a science quiz and see how well you score against other Live Science readers.