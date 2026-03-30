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Live Science crossword puzzle #36: America's national bird — 11 across

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Test your knowledge on all things science with our weekly, free crossword puzzle!

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If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle, updated every Monday.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.

#35: Hardy 'micro-animal' that can survive in many extreme environments — 8 down

#34: Famous space telescope launched in 1990 — 5 across

#33: The 'E' in E =mc^2 — 2 down

#32: Largest ocean on Earth — 8 across

#31: First person to walk on the moon — 11 across

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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