13,000-year-old butchered bones of long-tusked beast found in Chile give more evidence of early first Americans

Archaeological excavations in the Lake Tagua Tagua basin in central Chile have revealed stone tools and animal bones with cut marks dated to 13,000 years ago.

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An artist&#039;s illustration of an ancient lake with gomphotheres and other extinct animals
Diversity of extinct mammals that lived around the ancient Lake Tagua Tagua in what is now Chile.
(Image credit: Mauricio Álvarez)

Bones from extinct elephant-like creatures discovered along the shore of Lake Tagua Tagua in central Chile bear human-made cut marks and were found alongside stone tools, revealing that some of the first humans to live there were killing and eating these animals 13,000 years ago, new research shows.

Archaeological excavations carried out over the past two years in the basin of the ancient lake revealed a large concentration of megafauna remains and stone tools, according to a Sept. 24 statement from the Catalan Institute for Human Palaeoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES-CERCA). Several bones from gomphotheres, an extinct group of tusked mammals related to modern elephants, displayed clear cut marks, suggesting that Indigenous people butchered the animals at the site.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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