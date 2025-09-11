Tiny cryogenic device cuts quantum computer heat emissions by 10,000 times — and it could be launched in 2026

Researchers have developed a tiny device that extinguishes one of the biggest heat sources in quantum computers , cutting their running costs and potentially bringing these machines closer to commercial reality.

Most quantum computers operate at temperatures close to absolute zero (459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius) using specialized cooling equipment to maintain the delicate quantum states of qubits — the core processing units of quantum systems.

Cryogenic amplifiers are also used in quantum computers to boost the extremely weak signals qubits emit at these ultra-low temperatures. This makes it possible to accurately measure their quantum states — which is needed in order to understand what the quantum computer is actually doing.

The challenge with existing amplifiers used to measure qubit behaviour — or any electronics used in quantum computers, for that matter — is that they generate heat. This means the quantum systems require additional cooling systems that add bulk and cost, both of which present major barriers to making quantum systems practical and scalable .

Now, Qubic, a Canadian startup, has devised a cryogenic traveling-wave parametric amplifier (TWPA) made from unspecified "quantum materials" that enables an amplifier to operate with virtually zero heat loss, representatives from the company said in a statement .

They added that this device reduced thermal output by a factor of 10,000 — down to practically zero.

The company plans to bring its amplifier to market in 2026.

"The quantum computing industry continues to progress quickly, yet technological barriers remain, and these must be overcome before the industry can deliver utility-scale quantum computers," Jérôme Bourassa , CEO and co-founder of Qubic Technologies, said in the statement. "This project will produce a new type of amplifier which will remove one of those key barriers."

There's been a huge amount of research into how quantum computers can break through the practicality barrier . Scientists have also been exploring quantum error correction (QEC) s to reduce the error rates in qubits and make them more usable.

While some teams have focused on cooling system innovations — from autonomous quantum fridges to cryogenic control chips — other work has used photonic, or light-based, qubits that can operate at room temperature and don't need complex cooling systems.