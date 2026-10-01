Watch the world's smallest crocodiles snatch bats in their hidden underground lair ‪—‬ a behavior never seen before

Live Science can exclusively reveal a video of Gabon's mysterious cave-dwelling dwarf crocodiles snatching bats in a never-before-seen hunting behavior, ahead of the series premiere of "Africa: Earth's Wild Home."

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Published In News 4 min read

The world's smallest crocodiles use a sneak attack to hunt bats in hellish underground caves filled with poop, a new video reveals.

The footage of the never-before-seen behavior was captured for the upcoming National Geographic series "Africa: Earth's Wild Home" and offers a rare glimpse into the lives of Gabon's mysterious cave-dwelling dwarf crocodiles.

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

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