'We may need to think differently': Star system with 'backward' planet moving the wrong way around its star has scientists puzzled

A newly discovered exoplanet orbits its star backward, and it's a mystery why. The system and others like it could shed light on how some complex planetary systems form.

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An illustration of a red and black striped exoplanet in front of a glowing ball of gas.
Artist’s concept of an exoplanet orbiting a star with a misaligned protoplanetary disk.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt, K. Miller (Caltech/IPAC))

Researchers have discovered an exoplanet that travels around its small, red star backward, much like a rubber duck spinning against the current in a whirlpool. The discovery could give insight about how exoplanets form around the most common types of stars in our galaxy.

It's a mystery why the alien world, called GJ 3090 b, orbits its star backward (also called a retrograde orbit). Stars and planets usually form from the same rotating disk of gas and dust, called a protoplanetary disk. Newly formed celestial objects normally rotate in the same direction as the protoplanetary disk, because changing the rotational direction requires a lot of energy applied in the right way.

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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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