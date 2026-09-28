'Listen, father!': 1,700-year-old tomb discovered in Egypt contains a poem in ancient Greek and spells to protect the dead

A tomb dating back to the time the Romans controlled Egypt contains a funerary poem in ancient Greek.

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A zoomed out view of a half-unearthed tomb in the desert.
The fourth-century tomb was unearthed in a necropolis in the Dakhla Oasis of Egypt.
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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