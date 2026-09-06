Ancient Egyptian tomb holding the king's 'keeper of secrets' unearthed at Saqqara

The tomb of a pyramid-age official has been found at Saqqara in Egypt.

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A ancient stone artifact with hieroglyphics on it
The inscription found in the tomb shows what appears to be an image of the official Sekhentio-Ptah.
(Image credit: Photo courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an ancient tomb belonging to the "keeper of the secrets of royal decrees," they announced following an excavation at Saqqara.

The decorated burial belongs to an official named Sekhentio-Ptah, who lived during the Old Kingdom (2649 to 2150 B.C.), a period that's famous for the building of the pyramids, including those at Giza.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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