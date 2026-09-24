Rare armored dinosaur found in Japan may have ancestors that migrated across a land bridge 100 million years ago

The newly described dinosaur is only the third nodosaurid fossil found in Asia. Researchers say its ancestors may have migrated from North America.

Skyler Ware&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
An illustration of a four-legged armored dinosaur standing next to a pond.
Fossils discovered 30 years ago belong to a new species of armored dinosaur whose ancestors likely migrated from North America to Asia, a new study finds.
(Image credit: Masato Hattori)

Rare fossils discovered in Japan more than 30 years ago are from a new species of armored dinosaur — one whose ancestors likely reached Asia by trekking across a land bridge, a new study finds.

The newly named dinosaur, a type of nodosaurid, is now one of just three species of its kind found in Asia to date. The scarcity of nodosaurids in Asia, and the fact that the newly described beast is similar anatomically to those from North America, hint that its species likely arose from a migration from North America to Asia via the Bering Land Bridge, an ancient strip of land that connected present-day Alaska and Russia, researchers reported in the February 2027 issue of the journal Cretaceous Research.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
TOPICS
Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.