New LightTok chip converts light directly into 'tokens' for AI — slashing energy use in drones and other autonomous machines

A new sensor reduces the amount of energy required for visual imaging by processing light at the point of detection.

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A close up of a brass and dark square with a circuit board on it.
LightTok collapses five stages of visual perception into one, convering light directly into the building blocks of AI processing on the chip itself.
(Image credit: Nanjing University)

Researchers in China have developed a sensor that could reduce the amount of energy that drones and other autonomous hardware use to process visual data.

In a study published Aug. 19 in the journal Nature Sensors, scientists detailed the architecture of a new 2D chip dubbed "LightTok," which can convert raw light into tokens used by artificial intelligence (AI) models on the chip itself. The device skips several energy-intensive steps that conventional sensor systems depend on, the scientists said.

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