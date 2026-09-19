Scientists build a DNA computer that can perform calculations in a drop of water

This programmable DNA computer can perform arithmetic without the continuous energy input needed by other systems.

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An illustration of a pill on a circuit board with DNA inside the pill
Computers powered by DNA have been in development for years, but this newest one can perform more calculations than its predecessors.
(Image credit: BlackJack3D via Getty Images)

Scientists have built a DNA-powered computer that can perform calculations using billions of molecules in a tiny drop of water.

The system taps into the laws of physics to create what the scientists describe as a computing system that's more efficient than the conventional computers that are widely used today.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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