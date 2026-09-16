New laptop ditches noisy fans and heat sinks for tiny 'cooling chips' — it's much thinner and lighter than you'd expect

This first-of-its-kind concept laptop integrates near-silent cooling technology to remove waste heat.

Keumars Afifi-Sabet&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A laptop sits on a circular ring of blue light.
(Image credit: Frore Systems/Lenovo)

BERLIN — Lenovo has unveiled a concept laptop that uses high-speed air to silently cool its processor, instead of conventional fans or heat sinks. The new system is powered by a tiny computer chip that can fit between your fingers.

The new laptop, called AeroBlade, is fitted with four low-power cooling chips that are both "solid-state," meaning there are no moving parts, and "active" — they use a deliberate cooling mechanism — as opposed to relying on passive thermal energy transfer.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Channel Editor, Technology

Keumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. He is an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a degree in biomedical sciences from Queen Mary, University of London. He's also registered as a foundational chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), having qualified as a Level 3 Team leader with distinction in 2023.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.