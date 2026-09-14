Does estrogen protect against dementia? And if so, who should take it?

Recent research hints that systemic hormone replacement therapy for menopause may reduce the risk of dementia. But more data is needed to reach a definitive conclusion, experts told Live Science.

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A woman with dark hair holds a blister pack of birth control and a piece of paper.
Hormone replacement therapy for menopause helps alleviate the symptoms of falling hormone levels. Can it also help prevent dementia?
(Image credit: miodrag ignjatovic via Getty Images)

In women's reproductive years, their brains are exposed to high levels of sex hormones, and their neurons may come to depend on those hormones to function optimally. But leading up to and after menopause, the ovaries produce far less estrogen and progesterone, raising concerns that this drop in hormones may contribute to women's dementia risk.

"We think that the loss of those hormones at menopause renders those neurons more vulnerable to age-related cellular decline and pathologies like Alzheimer's," said Karyn Frick, a neuroscientist and professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

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